Vetr Crowd Downgrades Ford, Remains Bullish

The Vetr community on Monday downgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy) to 3.5 stars (Buy). Despite the downgrade, crowd confidence was extremely high, with 88.8 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 5.6 percent a Hold and 5.6 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Ford shares were trading up 0.4 percent at $11.08. The Vetr crowd is bullish, setting a price target of $12.58, implying a 13.54 percent upside.

Analyst sentiment was positive as well, with an average analyst target price of $12.00, implying 8.3 percent upside.