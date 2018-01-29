Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Twitter

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2018 4:00pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Friday downgraded Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from 5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy). Despite the downgrade, crowd confidence was mixed to high, with 52.6 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 31.6 percent a Sell and 15.8 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Twitter shares were trading up 3.91 percent at $25.22.

The Vetr crowd is bullish, setting a price target of $27.81, implying a 12.39 percent upside. Analyst sentiment was slightly positive as well, with an average analyst target price of $25.67.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

