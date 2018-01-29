Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Downgrades ON Semiconductor

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2018 3:58pm   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community on Friday downgraded ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy). Crowd confidence was mixed, with 50 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Sell rating, 33.3 percent a Buy and 16.7 percent a Hold.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

ON Semiconductor announced Monday a strategic partnership with Audi for a Progressive Semiconductor Program. Shares seemed unaffected and at time of publication, the stock was trading up 0.04 percent at $25.25.

The Vetr crowd is slightly bullish, setting a price target of $26.75, implying a 5.77 percent upside. Analysts were mixed, with an average analyst price target of $21.83.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ON)

Vetr Community Downgrades ON Semiconductor
Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Snap, ON Semi, Apple, And Lowe's
Nvidia, AMD Among Top Semis In 2018, According To Bank Of America
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.