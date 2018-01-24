Market Overview

Vetr Community Downgrades Under Armour

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2018 2:32pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Friday downgraded Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) from 5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy). Despite the downgrade, crowd confidence was mixed, as 55.6 percent of the Vetr crowd held a Buy position on the stock, while 44.4 percent held a Sell position.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

Shares of Under Armour were trading down 0.67 percent at $14.89. The Vetr crowd remains bullish, setting a target price of $14.80 (implying an 8.87 percent upside). Analysts were less optimistic with most recent analyst reports indicating price targets in the $10-$17 range.

