Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Blackstone Group

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 23, 2018 4:47pm   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community last Friday downgraded The Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Despite the downgrade, crowd confidence was slightly high, with 60 percent of the Vetr community giving the stock a Buy rating and 40 percent a Sell.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

The Vetr crowd remained slightly bullish despite this downgrade, setting a price target of $36.33 while recent analyst target prices fell in the $33-$40 range. Blackstone shares closed Tuesday at $35.83

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BX)

Bank Of America, Citigroup, And More Financials: 'Fast Money' Final Picks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.