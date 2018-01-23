The Vetr community last Friday downgraded The Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Despite the downgrade, crowd confidence was slightly high, with 60 percent of the Vetr community giving the stock a Buy rating and 40 percent a Sell.

The Vetr crowd remained slightly bullish despite this downgrade, setting a price target of $36.33 while recent analyst target prices fell in the $33-$40 range. Blackstone shares closed Tuesday at $35.83