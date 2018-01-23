Market Overview

Vetr Community Downgrades Nvidia

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 23, 2018 4:48pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Monday downgraded NVDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from 3 stars (Hold) to2.5 stars (Sell). Crowd confidence was on the low side, with 60.7 percent of users giving the stock a Sell rating, 19.6 percent a Hold and 19.6 percent a Buy.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

Nvidia shares are trading at $239.6. The Vetr crowd was predictably bullish, setting a price target of $224.49, while analysts were mixed, with most recent analyst price targets sitting within the $220-$250 range.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

