The Vetr community on Monday downgraded NVDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from 3 stars (Hold) to2.5 stars (Sell). Crowd confidence was on the low side, with 60.7 percent of users giving the stock a Sell rating, 19.6 percent a Hold and 19.6 percent a Buy.

Nvidia shares are trading at $239.6. The Vetr crowd was predictably bullish, setting a price target of $224.49, while analysts were mixed, with most recent analyst price targets sitting within the $220-$250 range.