Vetr Crowd Downgrades STMicroelectronics

The Vetr community on Thursday downgraded STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy). Crowd confidence was rather mixed, with 33.3 percent of the Vetr community giving the stock a Buy rating, 50 percent a Hold, and 16.7 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, shares of STMicroelectronics were trading up 0.52 percent at $25.02. The Vetr crowd remained slightly bullish, with the Vetr crowd’s target price coming out to $27.76.