The Vetr community on Friday downgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from 5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy). Despite the downgrade, crowd confidence was very high, with 74.1 percent of the Vetr community giving the stock a Buy rating, 8.6 percent a Hold and 17.2 percent a Sell.

This news came as Facebook shares closed up 0.08 percent at $179.52 in spite of planned changes to the sites news feed system. The Vetr crowd’s price target of $210.22 indicated strong bullish sentiment, while analysts were less optimistic, with a less optimistic aggregated price target of $157.95.