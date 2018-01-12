Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Facebook

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2018 5:18pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Friday downgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from 5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy). Despite the downgrade, crowd confidence was very high, with 74.1 percent of the Vetr community giving the stock a Buy rating, 8.6 percent a Hold and 17.2 percent a Sell.

This news came as Facebook shares closed up 0.08 percent at $179.52 in spite of planned changes to the sites news feed system. The Vetr crowd’s price target of $210.22 indicated strong bullish sentiment, while analysts were less optimistic, with a less optimistic aggregated price target of $157.95.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

