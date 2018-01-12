Vetr Crowd Downgrades Target To Sell

The Vetr community on Friday downgraded Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from 3 stars (Hold) to 2.5 stars (Sell). Crowd confidence was heavily bearish, with 80 percent of the Vetr community giving the stock a Sell rating and 20 percent a Hold.

This crowd downgrade came as share prices of the department store giant fell 7 percent to $76.75. The Vetr community and analysts alike remained bearish, with Vetr users setting a $71.69 target price and analysts setting target prices within the $60-$70 range.