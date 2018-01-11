Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Wells Fargo

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2018 4:12pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Thursday downgraded Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from 2 stars (Sell) to 1.5 stars (Strong Sell). Crowd confidence was Bearish, with 57.1 percent of the Vetr community giving the stock a Sell rating, 28.6 percent a Hold and only 14.3 percent a Buy.

This crowd downgrade came as share price in Wells Fargo dropped 0.4 percent to $62.86. The Vetr community and analysts alike remained bearish, with Vetr users setting a $55.47 target price and analysts setting target prices within the $50-$60 range.

