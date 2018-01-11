The Vetr community on Thursday downgraded Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) from 4 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Sell). Crowd confidence was evenly split, with 33.3 percent of the Vetr community giving the stock a Buy rating, 33.3 percent a Sell and 33.3 percent a Hold.

This crowd downgrade came as share prices of the medical technology company dropped 1.09 percent to $419.75. Despite the downgrade and the fall in share price, the Vetr crowd remained bullish with a target price of $434.75. Analyst consensus was less clear, with most recent estimates sitting in the $390-$432 range.