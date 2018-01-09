The Vetr community on Tuesday downgraded its rating on Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd confidence at the time of the change was slightly bearish with 59 percent of users giving the stock a “Sell” rating.

While Tesla’s current share price of $333.79 sits well above the Vetr crowd’s target price of $331.97, some analysts are more bullish, with Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley assigning Tesla a $379 price target and an Equal-Weight rating.