Vetr Crowd Downgrades Tesla

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2018 5:46pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Tuesday downgraded its rating on Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd confidence at the time of the change was slightly bearish with 59 percent of users giving the stock a “Sell” rating.

While Tesla’s current share price of $333.79 sits well above the Vetr crowd’s target price of $331.97, some analysts are more bullish, with Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley assigning Tesla a $379 price target and an Equal-Weight rating.

