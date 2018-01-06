The Vetr crowd on Friday downgraded its rating on CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) from 3.5 Stars to 3 stars and rated the stock a hold. Among the Vetr crowd, 20 percent of users have given CVS a buy rating and 80 percent have a hold rating.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Vetr’s downgrade coincides with a 4.35-percent increase in CVS’s share price along with an upgrade from Morgan Stanley. Optimism regarding CVS’s proposed acquisition of Aetna has created bullish growth prospects among some analysts.

The Vetr crowd’s target price of $77.11 sits slightly below the current price of $78.27 and well below the average analyst target price of $96.82.