The Vetr crowd on Tuesday downgraded its rating on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from 4.5 stars (Buy), issued 45 days ago, to 3.5 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was generally positive, with 61 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

After coming off of a new year-high it set mid-December, Intel started the 2018 trading year on the upswing, gaining about 1.5 percent. The stock closed the day at $46.85, about 80 cents shy of topping its 52-week water mark at $47.64

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Intel is up at $48.80, which is higher than the average analyst price target of $40.66. Intel is a popular stock on Vetr as more than 2 percent of users are holding INTC in their watch-lists.