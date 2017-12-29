The Vetr crowd Friday downgraded its rating on Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) from 3 stars (Hold), issued 18 days ago, to 2 stars (Sell). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was edging negative, with 53 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.

After posting 90 percent gains over the course of 2017, the stock is exiting the year at more of a power walk than a sprint. The stock has traded in a tight range between about $94 and $97, but actually finished the past four trading days higher. Boeing was trading lower at $295.97 by 2:30 p.m. ET in Friday's session.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Boeing is down at $272.77, which is still above the average analyst price target of $264.50. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding $BA in their watch-lists.