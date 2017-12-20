Market Overview

Target's December Rebound Earns It A Hold Rating From Vetr

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2017 7:59am   Comments
The Vetr crowd on Tuesday downgraded its rating on Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from 3.5 stars (Buy), issued 20 days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was generally positive, with 66 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Vetr's downgrade comes as share price in Target hits six-month highs, which analysts with Citigroup took note of, raising its price target on the retailer to $67. Target closed Tuesday's session up slightly at $64.09.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Target is up at $66.59, which is still only slightly below the average analyst price target of $66.79. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding $TGT in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for TGT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017Moffett NathansonInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Nov 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight
Nov 2017Stifel NicolausMaintainsHold

