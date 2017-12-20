Target's December Rebound Earns It A Hold Rating From Vetr
The Vetr crowd on Tuesday downgraded its rating on Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from 3.5 stars (Buy), issued 20 days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was generally positive, with 66 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.
Vetr's downgrade comes as share price in Target hits six-month highs, which analysts with Citigroup took note of, raising its price target on the retailer to $67. Target closed Tuesday's session up slightly at $64.09.
See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.
Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Target is up at $66.59, which is still only slightly below the average analyst price target of $66.79. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding $TGT in their watch-lists.
Latest Ratings for TGT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2017
|Moffett Nathanson
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
|Nov 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Nov 2017
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Maintains
|Hold
