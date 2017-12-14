The Vetr crowd on Thursday downgraded its rating on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from 3 stars (Hold), issued 28 days ago, to 2.5 stars (Sell). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was generally negative, with 75 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.

Vetr's downgrade comes the same day as Nike topped its previous 52-week high, topping out at $64.85 near the middle of Thursday's session. Nike also received its share of analyst attention over the course of the day, garnering an ratings upgrade from Argus and a nearly 25 percent price target increase from Deutsche Bank to $71.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time tthe market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Nike is down at $59.88, which is below the average analyst price target of $60.73. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding NKE in their watch-lists.