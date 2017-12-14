Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nike's New High Signals A Sell Sign For Vetr

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2017 4:41pm   Comments
Share:
Related NKE
Nike Appears To Be Finally Turning The Corner; China Spurs Growth
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Test Portfolio Results And Introducing A New Quality Portfolio (Seeking Alpha)

The Vetr crowd on Thursday downgraded its rating on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from 3 stars (Hold), issued 28 days ago, to 2.5 stars (Sell). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was generally negative, with 75 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.

Vetr's downgrade comes the same day as Nike topped its previous 52-week high, topping out at $64.85 near the middle of Thursday's session. Nike also received its share of analyst attention over the course of the day, garnering an ratings upgrade from Argus and a nearly 25 percent price target increase from Deutsche Bank to $71.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time tthe market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Nike is down at $59.88, which is below the average analyst price target of $60.73. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding NKE in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for NKE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017ArgusUpgradesHoldBuy
Nov 2017HSBCDowngradesBuyHold
Oct 2017Goldman SachsDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for NKE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE)

Nike Appears To Be Finally Turning The Corner; China Spurs Growth
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2017
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
3 IPOs Trickle In As Year Wraps Up
From Planet Fitness To Camping World, BofA Picks Lifestyle Brands Likely To Benefit From Tax Reform
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on NKE

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.