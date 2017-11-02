The Vetr crowd on Thursday downgraded its rating on Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) from 5 stars (Strong Buy), issued 29 days ago, to 1 star (Strong Sell). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was mostly bearish, with 87 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.

Vetr's downgrade comes a few days after Groupon jumped 13 percent. The company reported a better-than-expected Q3 earnings. While the company did fall short on revenue compared to analyst predictions, Groupon did raise its outlook on FY17.

Groupon finished Thursday's trading day up at $5.27.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Groupon is down at $3.68, which is below the average analyst price target of $4.92. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding GRPN in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for GRPN Date Firm Action From To Nov 2017 Barclays Maintains Underweight Nov 2017 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Nov 2017 Citigroup Maintains Neutral View More Analyst Ratings for GRPN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.