Vetr Turns From Bull To Bear After Groupon Finds Upside

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2017 5:14pm   Comments
The Vetr community has downgraded $GRPN to 1-Stars (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Thursday downgraded its rating on Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) from 5 stars (Strong Buy), issued 29 days ago, to 1 star (Strong Sell). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was mostly bearish, with 87 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.

Vetr's downgrade comes a few days after Groupon jumped 13 percent. The company reported a better-than-expected Q3 earnings. While the company did fall short on revenue compared to analyst predictions, Groupon did raise its outlook on FY17.

Groupon finished Thursday's trading day up at $5.27.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Groupon is down at $3.68, which is below the average analyst price target of $4.92. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding GRPN in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for GRPN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017BarclaysMaintainsUnderweight
Nov 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight
Nov 2017CitigroupMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for GRPN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

