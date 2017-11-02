Vetr Turns From Bull To Bear After Groupon Finds Upside
The Vetr crowd on Thursday downgraded its rating on Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) from 5 stars (Strong Buy), issued 29 days ago, to 1 star (Strong Sell). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was mostly bearish, with 87 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.
Vetr's downgrade comes a few days after Groupon jumped 13 percent. The company reported a better-than-expected Q3 earnings. While the company did fall short on revenue compared to analyst predictions, Groupon did raise its outlook on FY17.
Groupon finished Thursday's trading day up at $5.27.
Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Groupon is down at $3.68, which is below the average analyst price target of $4.92. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding GRPN in their watch-lists.
Latest Ratings for GRPN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2017
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Nov 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Nov 2017
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Neutral
Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General
