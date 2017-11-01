Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Downgrades Trade Desk As Q3 Earnings Loom

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2017 5:32pm   Comments
Share:
Related
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From October 25: Sprint-T-Mobile, Trade Desk, Pfizer, Dynegy
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Marathon Oil, NXP Semiconductors And More
The Vetr community has downgraded $TTD to 4-Stars (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Wednesday downgraded its rating on Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy), issued 15 days ago, to 4 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was still mostly positive, with 80 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

The downgrade comes just about a week away from Trade Desk's third-quarter earnings report. Last quarter the company surprised analysts by clocking in revenue that surpassed expectations by more than 7 percent and shattered EPS estimates by 33 cents, showing 52 cents.

Analysts remain bullish on the company, which IPO'd just this year. Macquarie and JMP Securities recently initiated the stock with Outperform ratings and price targets at or above $70.

Trade Desk finished the Nov. 1 trading day down slightly at $65.07.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Trade Desk is up at 71.92, well above the average analyst price target of around $65. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding TTD in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for TTD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017MacquarieInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Oct 2017JMP SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Aug 2017SunTrust Robinson HumphreyInitiates Coverage OnHold

View More Analyst Ratings for TTD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TTD)

Wall Street's M&A Chatter From October 25: Sprint-T-Mobile, Trade Desk, Pfizer, Dynegy
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Marathon Oil, NXP Semiconductors And More
22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on TTD

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.