Vetr Holds On Amazon After Q3 Earnings Beat
The Vetr crowd on Monday downgraded its rating on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from 4 stars (Buy), issued five days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was mostly negative, with 66 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.
Share price in Amazon passed $1,100 late in last Friday's session after the company reported stellar Q3 revenue and EPS. The stock continued its upward climb throughout tMonday's session, ending the day up about 1 percent at $1,110.85
Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Amazon is down at $1,113.30, which is generally lower than the analyst price targets around $1,200. Amazon.com, Inc. is a popular stock on Vetr as more than 7 percent of users are holding AMZN in their watch-lists
Latest Ratings for AMZN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2017
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Oct 2017
|UBS
|Maintains
|Buy
|Oct 2017
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
