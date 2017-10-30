Vetr Holds On Amazon After Q3 Earnings Beat

The Vetr crowd on Monday downgraded its rating on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from 4 stars (Buy), issued five days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was mostly negative, with 66 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.

Share price in Amazon passed $1,100 late in last Friday's session after the company reported stellar Q3 revenue and EPS. The stock continued its upward climb throughout tMonday's session, ending the day up about 1 percent at $1,110.85

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Amazon is down at $1,113.30, which is generally lower than the analyst price targets around $1,200. Amazon.com, Inc. is a popular stock on Vetr as more than 7 percent of users are holding AMZN in their watch-lists

Latest Ratings for AMZN Date Firm Action From To Oct 2017 Citigroup Maintains Buy Oct 2017 UBS Maintains Buy Oct 2017 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.