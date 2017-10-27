The Vetr community issued a sharp downgrade for Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), knocking the name down from 4.5 stars to 3 stars. The crowd rates Twitter a Sell.

Despite its bearishness, the crowd thinks Twitter should be valued higher than the Street does, with a $19.88 price target. Analyst consensus is a price target of $15.59.

See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?

Twitter shares were trading at $21.40 at press time Friday afternoon.

