The Vetr Crowd Hates Twitter
Spencer White , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 27, 2017 2:26pm   Comments
The Vetr community issued a sharp downgrade for Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), knocking the name down from 4.5 stars to 3 stars. The crowd rates Twitter a Sell.

Despite its bearishness, the crowd thinks Twitter should be valued higher than the Street does, with a $19.88 price target. Analyst consensus is a price target of $15.59.

Twitter shares were trading at $21.40 at press time Friday afternoon.

