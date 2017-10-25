Market Overview

Vetr Downgrades DryShips After Unexpected Spike

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2017 4:32pm   Comments
The Vetr community has downgraded $DRYS to 3.5-Stars (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Wednesday downgraded its rating on DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) from 5 stars (Strong Buy), issued 119 days ago, to 3.5 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was still edging positive, with 57 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

While 2017 marked a further bottoming-out for the stock, shares have shown some small resilience late into October, gaining more than 58 percent over the past four trading sessions to reach a four-month high of $5 by the end of Wednesday's session.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on DryShips is up at $4.93. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding DRYS in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for DRYS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2015ABN AmroInitiates Coverage onSell
Feb 2015NordeaDowngradesBuySell
Oct 2014Imperial CapitalUpgradesUnderperformOutperform

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

