The Vetr crowd on Wednesday downgraded its rating on DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) from 5 stars (Strong Buy), issued 119 days ago, to 3.5 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was still edging positive, with 57 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

While 2017 marked a further bottoming-out for the stock, shares have shown some small resilience late into October, gaining more than 58 percent over the past four trading sessions to reach a four-month high of $5 by the end of Wednesday's session.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on DryShips is up at $4.93. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding DRYS in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for DRYS Date Firm Action From To Mar 2015 ABN Amro Initiates Coverage on Sell Feb 2015 Nordea Downgrades Buy Sell Oct 2014 Imperial Capital Upgrades Underperform Outperform View More Analyst Ratings for DRYS

