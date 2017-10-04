The Vetr crowd downgraded its rating on Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) from 4 stars (Buy), issued 26 days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was split, with 50 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

The downgrade comes as share price in the biotech found its level around the $315 mark after coming off of a September in which the stock breached $300 for the first time since 2016. Over the course of 2017's third quarter, share price in Biogen increased by more than 25 percent.

This increased attention also drew some mixed analyst attention, with a Buy initiation from analysts with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and a downgrade to Market Preform from analysts with Raymond James.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Biogen is up at $316.39, which is still below the average analyst price target of $329.95. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding BIIB in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for BIIB Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 Raymond James Downgrades Strong Buy Market Perform Sep 2017 SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Initiates Coverage On Buy Sep 2017 RBC Capital Initiates Coverage On Sector Perform View More Analyst Ratings for BIIB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Price Target Initiation Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.