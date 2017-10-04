Market Overview

After Strong Q3, Vetr Issues Hold Downgrade On Biogen

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2017 7:54am   Comments
The Vetr community has downgraded $BIIB to 3-Stars (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd downgraded its rating on Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) from 4 stars (Buy), issued 26 days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was split, with 50 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

The downgrade comes as share price in the biotech found its level around the $315 mark after coming off of a September in which the stock breached $300 for the first time since 2016. Over the course of 2017's third quarter, share price in Biogen increased by more than 25 percent.

This increased attention also drew some mixed analyst attention, with a Buy initiation from analysts with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and a downgrade to Market Preform from analysts with Raymond James.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Biogen is up at $316.39, which is still below the average analyst price target of $329.95. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding BIIB in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for BIIB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017Raymond JamesDowngradesStrong BuyMarket Perform
Sep 2017SunTrust Robinson HumphreyInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Sep 2017RBC CapitalInitiates Coverage OnSector Perform

