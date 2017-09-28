Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Post-earnings Gains In Micron Prompt A Vetr Downgrade

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2017 4:26pm   Comments
Share:
Related MU
A Look At Micron Technology From Different Time Frames, Different Perspectives
Watch These 10 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade
Analysts Act on Micron Following Impressive 4th Quarter (GuruFocus)

The Vetr crowd on Thursday downgraded its rating on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from the stock's prior standing at 5 stars (Strong Buy), issued a week ago, to 4 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was edging positive, with 51 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Share price in Micron remains on the uptrend after delivering a solid Q4 earnings report on Tuesday. The report showed the company beating analyst revenue estimates by nearly $200 million and surpassing an EPS estimate of $1.38 with an actual per share gain of $2.02.

Micron's stock is up about 12.5 percent since reporting. It was trading just above $38 at 1:30 p.m. ET on the day of the downgrade.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Micron is up at $40.70, well above the average analyst price target of $31.39. Micron Technology, Inc. is a popular stock on Vetr as more than 2 percent of users are holding $MU in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for MU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017Wells FargoMaintainsOutperform
Sep 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Sep 2017Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Micron Technology VetrDowngrades Crowdsourcing Markets Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MU)

A Look At Micron Technology From Different Time Frames, Different Perspectives
Watch These 10 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 27
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Up Over 1%; HubSpot Shares Jump After Raised Outlook
18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday
Mid-Day Market Update: Kornit Digital Drops After Reduced Sales Guidance; Remark Holdings Shares Climb
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on MU
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.