The Vetr crowd on Tuesday downgraded its rating on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from 2.5 stars (Sell), issued six days ago, to 1.5 stars (Strong Sell). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was edging cautious, with 50 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.

The downgrade comes as shares finally met resistance after a more than 11 percent decline through the second half of September off of an all-time high of $385. The downtrend emerged as the company announced discountinuation of its Model S electric car and rumors of a partnership with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) to produce the company's autonomous car infrastructure circulated.

Tesla closed September 26 slightly up at $345.25.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Tesla is down at $298.58, which is still above the average analyst price target of $267.78. Tesla is a popular stock on Vetr as more than 9 percent of users are holding TSLA in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for TSLA Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Underperform Sep 2017 Barclays Maintains Underweight Sep 2017 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA

