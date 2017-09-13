Market Overview

As Price Takes Off, Vetr Issues A Hold Rating On American Airlines

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2017 7:22am   Comments
The Vetr community has downgraded $AAL to 3-Stars (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Tuesday downgraded its rating on American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) from 4 stars (Buy) issued three weeks ago, to 3-stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was generally positive, with 60 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

The downgrade comes as shares are on an upswing, gaining more than 5 percent since the start of the week. The airliner received a portion of that boost on Tuesday after the company announced its available seat miles (ASM) for August were up 3.2 percent year-over-year and the revenue on their ASM was up 3.7 percent from August 2016.

American Airlines closed the September 12 trading day at $46.29.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on American Airlines is up at $47.52, which is above the average analyst price target of $45.58. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding AAL in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for AAL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Aug 2017JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Jul 2017Cowen & Co.UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AAL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

