Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

As Price Languishes, Vetr Downgrades Altria Group

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2017 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
Related MO
Reality Reflects Art: World Puts Grisly Graphics On Cigarette Packs; US Tries Different Approach
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Sony, Microsoft, Valeant And Altria
The Vetr community has downgraded $MO to 4-Stars (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd downgraded its rating on Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) on Wednesday, from 5 stars (Strong Buy) issued 40 days ago, to 4 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade remained unanimously positive, with 100 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Share price in the holding company, which includes tobacco manufacturers Philip Morris and John Middleton Co., took a 12-percent hit late in July after the FDA announced an initiative to decrease the amount of nicotine contained in cigarettes to "non-addictive levels."

Other tobacco stocks like British American Tobacco PLC (ADR) (NYSE: BTI) and Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) experienced a similarly sharp downturn. Altria remains slow to show any signs of rebounding, remaining below its price at the time of the announcement more than a month later. As of September 6, Altria group was trading around $63.50.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Altria group is up at $69, which is still below the average analyst price target of $71.55 Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding MO in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for MO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017UBSMaintainsNeutral
Jul 2017RBC CapitalUpgradesUnderperformSector Perform
Jul 2017JefferiesMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for MO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BTI + MO)

Reality Reflects Art: World Puts Grisly Graphics On Cigarette Packs; US Tries Different Approach
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Sony, Microsoft, Valeant And Altria
FDA Nicotine Crack-Down Will Take Several Years Before 'Any Tangible Regulatory Change' Takes Hold, Analyst Says
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2017
22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on MO
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.