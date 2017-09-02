Market Overview

Vetr Downgrades Oracle As The Stock Hits $50

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2017 10:47am   Comments
The Vetr community has downgraded $ORCL to 3-Stars (Vetr)

The Vetr on Friday downgraded its rating on Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from 3.5 stars (Buy), issued 35 days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of this writing was edging positive, with 60 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Oracle has traded around the $50 handle since delivering a solid Q4 earnings report that showed a beat of analyst's top-line expectations by nearly 15 percent and netting investors $0.89 EPS. It has since wavered close to $48, but regained its share growth to enter September above $50.

Part of the company's recent growth has come in the form of a shift toward developing cloud connectivity solutions. Oracle announced Thursday a collaboration with Mitsubishi Electric to develop an Internet of things platform to enable smart manufacturing.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Oracle is up at $52.23,  which is above the average analyst target price of $45.98. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding ORCL in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for ORCL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017KeyBancUpgradesSector WeightOverweight
Jun 2017ArgusUpgradesHoldBuy
Jun 2017WedbushUpgradesNeutralOutperform

