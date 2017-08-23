The Vetr community has downgraded 8Point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: CAFD) from 3 to 2.5 stars.

Since the start of 2017, 8Point3 has been stuck in a trading range between the $13 and $14.50. Its third-quarter earnings report comes on September 19th, following a disastrous second quarter report that saw a 20 percent miss on EPS.

See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?

Vetr members have given 8Point3 a Sell rating and a $14.12 price target. This price target is lower than the $16.04 price target from professional analysts.

Of all Vetr voters, 44.4 percent believe traders should buy 8Point3 stock.

For Vetr’s full analysis of 8Point3, go here.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.