New Residential Downgraded To 4 Stars By Vetr
Dylan Wittenberg , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 18, 2017 9:24am   Comments
New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) has been downgraded by the Vetr community from 4.5 stars to 4 stars.

Over the past three months, New Residential has traded down more than 6 percent. The company beat both EPS and revenue estimates in its last two earnings reports, heading into its second-quarter earnings report in August.

Vetr members have given New Residential a Buy rating and a $17.58 price target. This price target is higher than the $16.21 price target from professional analysts. The company opened Tuesday around $15.72.

100 percent of Vetr voters think that traders should buy New Residential stock.

