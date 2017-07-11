Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Downgrades YY To 3 Stars
Dylan Wittenberg , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2017 12:02pm   Comments
The Vetr community has upgraded $YY to 3.5-Stars. (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd has downgraded YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) from 3.5 stars to 3 stars.

Over the last three months, YY has traded up over 24.6 percent. In its last three earnings reports, the company has beat on EPS estimates by over 43, 41 and 62 percent, respectively, leading into its upcoming report on August 16.

See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?

Vetr members have given YY a Hold rating and a $60.18 price target. This price target is higher than the $56.30 price target from analysts. The stock opened Tuesday around $58.13.

For Vetr’s full analysis of YY, go here.

Latest Ratings for YY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2017BenchmarkInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2017Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Feb 2017JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnHold

View More Analyst Ratings for YY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

