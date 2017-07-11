Vetr Crowd Downgrades YY To 3 Stars
The Vetr crowd has downgraded YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) from 3.5 stars to 3 stars.
Over the last three months, YY has traded up over 24.6 percent. In its last three earnings reports, the company has beat on EPS estimates by over 43, 41 and 62 percent, respectively, leading into its upcoming report on August 16.
See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?
Vetr members have given YY a Hold rating and a $60.18 price target. This price target is higher than the $56.30 price target from analysts. The stock opened Tuesday around $58.13.
For Vetr’s full analysis of YY, go here.
Latest Ratings for YY
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2017
|Benchmark
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Feb 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Downgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Underweight
|Feb 2017
|Jefferies
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for YY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.