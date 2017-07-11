The Vetr crowd has downgraded YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) from 3.5 stars to 3 stars.

Over the last three months, YY has traded up over 24.6 percent. In its last three earnings reports, the company has beat on EPS estimates by over 43, 41 and 62 percent, respectively, leading into its upcoming report on August 16.

Vetr members have given YY a Hold rating and a $60.18 price target. This price target is higher than the $56.30 price target from analysts. The stock opened Tuesday around $58.13.

Latest Ratings for YY Date Firm Action From To Apr 2017 Benchmark Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2017 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Equal-Weight Underweight Feb 2017 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Hold View More Analyst Ratings for YY

