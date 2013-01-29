ñol

Benzinga's Top Downgrades

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 29, 2013 7:47 AM | 1 min read
Analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded MGM Resorts International
MGM
from “buy” to “hold.” The target price for MGM Resorts is set to $13. MGM Resorts' shares closed at $12.98 yesterday. Analysts at Wedbush downgraded Pandora Media
P
from “outperform” to “neutral.” The target price for Pandora has been raised from $10 to $11.50. Pandora's shares closed at $11.59 yesterday. Analysts at Piper Jaffray downgraded VMware
VMW
from “overweight” to “neutral.” The target price for VMware has been lowered from $105 to $90. VMware's shares closed at $98.32 yesterday. Credit Suisse downgraded Ruby Tuesday
RT
from “outperform” to “neutral.” The target price for Ruby Tuesday is set to $8. Ruby Tuesday's shares closed at $7.91 yesterday.

Posted In: Top DowngradesDowngradesAnalyst Ratings