Benzinga's Top Downgrades

Analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded MGM Resorts International

MGM

from “buy” to “hold.” The target price for MGM Resorts is set to $13. MGM Resorts' shares closed at $12.98 yesterday. Analysts at Wedbush downgraded Pandora Media

P

from “outperform” to “neutral.” The target price for Pandora has been raised from $10 to $11.50. Pandora's shares closed at $11.59 yesterday. Analysts at Piper Jaffray downgraded VMware

VMW

from “overweight” to “neutral.” The target price for VMware has been lowered from $105 to $90. VMware's shares closed at $98.32 yesterday. Credit Suisse downgraded Ruby Tuesday

RT

from “outperform” to “neutral.” The target price for Ruby Tuesday is set to $8. Ruby Tuesday's shares closed at $7.91 yesterday.