Benzinga's Top Downgrades

Analysts at Citigroup downgraded Goldman Sachs Group

from “buy” to “neutral.” The target price for Goldman Sachs has been raised from $140 to $150. Goldman Sachs' shares closed at $144.96 yesterday. Analysts at Jefferies downgraded Noble

from “buy” to “hold.” The target price for Noble has been lowered from $44 to $41. Noble's shares closed at $37.46 yesterday. Analysts at Wunderlich downgraded Medtronic

from “buy” to “hold.” The target price for Medtronic is set to $46. Medtronic's shares closed at $46.45 yesterday. RBC Capital downgraded Rayonier

from “outperform” to “sector perform.” The target price for Rayonier has been raised from $54 to $55. Rayonier's shares closed at $55.75 yesterday.