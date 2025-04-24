RingCentral A Stock for Patient Investors, AI Tools And New Products Show Early Promise: Analyst

Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick maintained RingCentral RNG with a Buy and lowered the price forecast from $40 to $28 on Thursday.

Trebnick reduced her price forecast due to lower revenue projections for fiscal 2025 and 2026, reflecting ongoing economic uncertainty and recent leadership transitions.

The analyst remarked RingCentral as a stock for patient investors.

The new products are gaining traction, but she expected slower growth with the economic backdrop and increased competition across the partner channel.

The new price forecast of $28 (from $40) reflects ~1.5 times (from ~2 times) Trebnick’s revenue estimate of 6% Y/ Y in fiscal 2026.

RingCentral’s stock is trading at 1.3 times EV/calendar 2026 Sales, which are growing at 6% Y/Y, and a discount to its CCaaS group average of 2.5 times, which is growing at 8% Y/Y.

The analyst decreased her fiscal 2025 revenue growth rate to 4.4%, which is below the low point of the guidance (+5% CC growth).

Trebnick’s fiscal 2025 estimate has been revised to $2.506 billion (+4.4% growth) from $2.510 billion (+4.6% growth) and below the Street’s $2.516 billion (+4.8% growth).

Similarly, the analyst decreased her fiscal 2026 estimate to $2.656 billion (+6% growth) from $2.680 billion (+7% growth), which is below the Street’s $2.665 billion (+6% growth).

For fiscal 2025, Trebnick’s operating income moves to $561 million (22.4% margin), down from ($563 million) and below the current Street estimate ($565 million).

For fiscal 2026, the analyst’s adjusted operating income is $623 million (23.5% margin), just slightly below the current Street estimate of $622 million (23.3% margin).

Due to the deceleration of sales volume, Trebnick adjusted her fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS to $4.19 (from $4.20).

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the analyst’s adjusted EPS of $4.66 (down from $4.70) and below the current Street estimate of $4.68.

The three modules, RingCX, RingEvents, and RingSense, are expected to drive $100 million in ARR in fiscal 2025, and with this strong start, Trebnick anticipates this will be incremental to the target.

RingCX has gone +700 in one year. RingCentral has introduced several new products, AI Interaction Analytics, AI Agent Assist, and AI Supervisor Assist, which should drive incremental revenue in the second half of 2025 and into fiscal 2026.

Price Action: RNG stock closed higher by 6.38% to $25.01 on Thursday.

