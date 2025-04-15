Top Analyst Sees 'Unprecedented Traction' For PLTR Stock After NATO Agreement: 'Another Validation Sign'

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated confidence in Palantir Technologies Inc.‘s PLTR growth prospects after the software firm disclosed a deal with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization amid its growing “federal and commercial” portfolio.
What Happened: Ives said in a X post that Palantir remains one of Wedbush's "top names,” and the firm’s deal with NATO presents an opportunity for the software maker to “capitalize on.”
He highlighted that the deal was "another validation sign" for the PLTR as it continues "to generate unprecedented traction for its entire portfolio across both federal and commercial."
Meanwhile, Tom Nash, the co-founder of Stock MVP, said in a post, "People who still bet against $PLTR in 2025, should not be investing."
Ives reshared Shay Boloor's post, a podcast host at Stockwits, who pointed out that the defense sector was "evolving" after the NATO and PLTR deal, which also uplifted all the defense stocks. However, the stocks were lower in premarket on Tuesday.
|U.S. Defense Stocks
|Tuesday’s Premarket
|Monday’s Performance
|YTD Performance
|Palantir Technologies Inc.’s PLTR
|1.18%
|4.60%
|23.81%
|General Dynamics Corp GD
|0.44%
|0.77%
|6.81%
|Northrop Grumman Corp NOC
|-0.01%
|0.34%
|14.49%
|Lockheed Martin Corp LMT
|-0.07%
|0.09%
|-1.43%
|Boeing Co. BA
|-3.13%
|1.56%
|-7.33%
|RTX Corp RTX
|-0.18%
|0.69%
|11.32%
|General Electric Co. GE
|-0.54%
|2.38%
|10.33%
|TransDigm Group Inc. TDG
|-0.23%
|1.83%
|6.62%
|Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM
|-1.93%
|1.42%
|15.05%
|Axon Enterprise Inc. AXON
|-0.32%
|1.21%
|-3.63%
|L3Harris Technologies Inc. LHX
|-0.42%
|0.30%
|7.39%
Why It Matters: On Monday, NATO and Palantir announced the completion of NATO’s acquisition of the Palantir Maven Smart System NATO (MSS NATO) for deployment within Allied Command Operations (ACO). The deal was made on March 25. However, the financial terms were not disclosed.
MSS NATO equips military commanders and warfighters with a secure artificial intelligence-powered platform for core operations. It enhances intelligence fusion, targeting, battlespace awareness, and planning, enabling faster decision-making through diverse AI applications.
The Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) intends to leverage MSS NATO to accelerate the adoption of other advanced technologies developed across NATO, signifying a strong North American and European tech partnership.
The U.S. military already utilizes Palantir’s Maven technology, a system that was further supported by a $99.8 million five-year contract awarded last September.
Price Action: PLTR rose 1.18% in premarket to $93.71 apiece, whereas Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 QQQ, the exchange-traded fund tracking the Nasdaq 100 index, was up 0.16% to $458.22.
Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that PLTR has a weaker price trend over the short term, while it has stayed strong over the medium and long term. Its momentum ranking was solid at the 99.25th percentile, whereas its growth and value rankings were mixed; more details on the fundamentals are available here.
Benzinga’s analysis of 25 analysts shows a consensus “sell” rating for the stock, with an average price target of $69.98, ranging from $7.5 to $125. Recent ratings from DA Davidson, Loop Capital, and William Blair average $103, suggesting a 10.2% potential upside.
