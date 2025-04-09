This Johnson & Johnson Analyst Turns Bullish On Shifting Focus From Stelara Concerns To Innovative Medicine

While the consensus seems to underappreciate the trajectory of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ Innovative Medicine business, Goldman Sachs says concerns around the Stelara loss of exclusivity appear overdone.

The Johnson & Johnson Analyst: Analyst Asad Haider upgraded the rating from Neutral to Buy, while raising the price target from $157 to $172.

The Johnson & Johnson Thesis: While the Innovative Medicine business contributes around 65% of the company's revenues, it accounts for 83% of profits, which is why it is "more important for the materiality of the stock," Haider said in the upgrade note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Although the Stelara exclusivity is around the corner, Johnson & Johnson has "numerous new product cycles across multiple large markets such as IBD, psoriasis, neuropsych, multiple myeloma, bladder cancer and EGFR mutated non-small-cell lung cancer," the analyst wrote.

Moreover, pharma stocks have historically troughed about a year ahead of a major loss of exclusivity, "which could bode well for JNJ if this pattern is followed," he added.

JNJ Price Action: Shares of Johnson & Johnson had declined by 2.91% to $145.63 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

Read More: Cell Therapy Maker Legend Biotech Is An ‘Attractive Opportunity’ Due To No Material Tariff Exposure: Analyst

Photo: Shutterstock