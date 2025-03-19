Nvidia's 'Very Strong Roadmap' Wins Praise From 7 Analysts On Blackwell, Robotics, AI Growth

NVIDIA Corp NVDA analysts highlight the positives from CEO Jensen Huang's Tuesday GTC keynote, including a focus on the company's roadmap and new products.

The NVDA Analysts:

Bank of America analyst maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia with a $200 price target.

Stifel analyst Ruben Roy maintained a Buy rating with a $180 price target.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Overweight rating with a $162 price target.

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating with a $190 price target.

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating with a $160 price target.

Benchmark analyst Cody Acree maintained a Buy rating with a $190 price target.

Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating with a $220 price target.

Read Also: Nvidia Just Unveiled A Humanoid AI Brain Which Allows Robots To Think Slow — Jensen Huang Says, ‘This Could Very Well Likely Be The Largest Industry Of All’

Bank of America on NVDA: Arya highlights Nvidia's "unmatched pipeline" and "unmatched roadmap" in a new investor note following Huang's GTC keynote.

The analyst said Nvidia's roadmap across compute, networking and software shows the company's opportunities in future years.

"Steady roadmap cadence in Blackwell Ultra, Rubin, Rubin Ultra advances platform-level AI performance," Arya said.

The analyst also highlighted the company's partnerships with companies like Google DeepMind, Disney Research and General Motors.

Stifel on NVDA: Updates on the next-gen Blackwell Ultra, Rubin and Rubin Ultra were key highlights for Roy in a new investor note.

"We continue to view NVDA's innovation on AI infrastructure positively within the backdrop of a broader accelerated computing market which is forecast to drive data center capex to ~$1T annually by the end of the decade," Roy said.

The analyst highlighted that Blackwell demand continues to be high with around 3.6 million GPUs sold to the top four CSPs in 2025, compared to 1.3 million Hopper GPUs in the peak year of 2024.

"Driving this strong demand is an inflection point in AI compute."

Roy sees Nvidia's opportunities coming from high-performance computing, hyperscale, cloud data center, enterprise and edge computing.

"We believe that NVDA is well positioned in markets that combine to yield an overall TAM of more than $100 billion exiting 2025 and a longer-term opportunity funnel that could approach $1 trillion."

Morgan Stanley on NVDA: Moore said Huang's GTC keynote highlighted a "very strong roadmap and strong growth potential."

"While there were no big surprises in the keynote aimed at developers, the company made a strong case that there will continue to be multiple waves of AI scaling requirements, that they are delivering product leadership through 2027, and that near term cloud demand is strong," Moore said.

The analyst said Nvidia's roadmap updates show the AI system scaling and opportunities for the company.

"We believe that the data strongly points to NVIDIA gaining share vs. ASIC and merchant competitors in 2025 and the early view into Rubin suggests that competing with them will not get easier in the next two years."

KeyBanc on NVDA: Huang's announcements were largely in line with expectations for GTC, Vinh said in a new investor note.

"NVDA continues to push the envelope on performance with its annual cadence roadmap, such that it remains the clear leader in AI," Vinh said.

The analyst highlights Blackwell Ultra being an incremental upgrade from Blackwell with key advancements.

Vinh also highlighted Nvidia's commentary on robotics being one of the most exciting sectors going forward, with a potential $50 trillion addressable industrial market.

Needham on NVDA: The updated data center roadmap was the key highlight for Bolton.

The analyst said Huang confirmed Blackwell Ultra is on track for the second half of calendar year 2025 and confirmed Blackwell is in full production.

"NVIDIA remains excited about the robotic industry as it expects this to eventually become a trillion dollar market," Bolton said.

Benchmark on NVDA: Acree said Huang's keynote was a solid way to start GTC with several positive announcements made.

"Jensen Huang's Keynote to kick off NVIDIA's annual GTC conference covered a lot of ground and seemed to check all the boxes," Acree said.

The analyst said Huang's keynote wasn't the savior for Nvidia's declining stock price, but there was likely little more the CEO could have done.

"We thought the Keynote was about as expected, with Jensen once again providing a masterclass overview of AI, with the sheer volume of announcements conveying the depth and breadth of industry engagement and enablement as NVIDIA continues to lay the foundation for the accelerating adoption of AI."

Rosenblatt on NVDA: Annual GPU introductions by Nvidia could push AI acceleration to new levels, Cassidy said in a new investor note.

"We see this annual cadence as a formidable moat to competition including ASICs and expanding NVIDIA's AI dominance," Cassidy said.

The analyst highlighted the $1 trillion opportunity for AI data center spending.

Partnerships with General Motors, Cisco and T-Mobile are also highlighted in Cassidy's investor note.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia stock is up 1.5% to $117.19 on Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $75.61 to $153.13. Nvidia stock is down 16% year-to-date in 2025 and up 31% over the last year.

Read Next:

Photo: jamesonwu1972/Shutterstock.com