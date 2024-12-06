The U.S. stock market posted another week of strong performance, with major large-cap indices such as the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 extending their record highs.

Technology and consumer discretionary sectors led the gains, driven by several mega-cap tech giants – Apple Inc. AMZN, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN and Meta Platforms Inc. META – hitting new peaks.

In November, the U.S. labor market showed robust signs of recovery, with nonfarm payrolls rising by 227,000, up sharply from an upwardly revised 36,000 in October and above expectations of 220,000. The unemployment rate inched up to 4.2%, as expected, while average hourly earnings slightly exceeded forecasts.

The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index revealed the most favorable overall conditions in seven months, bolstered by a significant rise in the current economic conditions subindex. Yet, the survey also highlighted growing concerns over inflation, with short-term inflation expectations rising. A relevant share of consumers reported advancing purchases of durable goods due to fears of accelerating inflation in the future.

Bitcoin BTC/USD dominated economic and financial headlines, surging above $100,000 for the first time ever on Wednesday.

What You Might Have Missed

Stellantis CEO Departs

Stellantis N.V. STLA' Carlos Tavares exited, intensifying market concerns after a 50% value drop in 2024. Leadership uncertainty now threatens recovery, with analysts warning of escalating challenges in a highly competitive automotive industry landscape.

Bitcoin Caution Advised

A veteran trader urged caution on aggressive Bitcoin and equity longs amid rising market volatility. The warning highlights the importance of prudent risk management and strategic positioning in an unpredictable cryptocurrency landscape.

Top Santa Stocks

There are 10 S&P 500 stocks that historically excel in December's second half. These consistent performers leverage the Santa Rally effect, presenting investors with strong year-end opportunities for potential portfolio growth.

Prominent Trader Drops Tesla Short

A prominent trader exited his Tesla TSLA short position, citing a shift in fundamentals and Elon Musk's evolving relationship with President-elect Donald Trump. Tesla shares are up 41% year-to-date, with analysts growing bullish.

Powell On Bitcoin

Fed Chair Jerome Powell likened Bitcoin to gold, describing it as virtual and digital. His remarks underline Bitcoin's growing status as a speculative asset and a store of value in the evolving financial ecosystem.

