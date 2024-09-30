Ed Yardeni Points Out Skills Mismatch In Labor Market Amid Federal Reserve's Focus On Reducing Unemployment: 'We Have A Lot Of Work To Do...'

Ed Yardeni, the president of Yardeni Research, highlighted a significant issue in the labor market: a skills mismatch. This could have far-reaching implications for the economy, particularly in the context of the Federal Reserve’s current focus on unemployment.

What Happened: Yardeni pointed out that the Fed’s current focus on unemployment might be misguided, given the skills mismatch in the labor market, in his interview with CNBC. He noted that the Fed, under the leadership of Jerome Powell, has been liberal in its mandate, with a strong emphasis on maintaining low unemployment rates.

However, Yardeni argued that the current low unemployment rate is not necessarily indicative of a healthy labor market, pointing towards the lesser number of job openings and the absence of skilled workforce who can operate advanced technologies.

“What we really need is a lot of very skilled workers, particularly in the area of technology. Or at least with a technology background. And if that's the case, we have a lot of work to do to augment the productivity of workers with technology,” Yardeni said.

Why It Matters: The Fed’s focus on unemployment has been a central theme in recent economic discussions. The Fed’s decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points in September was largely seen as a move to sustain the labor market. This bold decision, which defied most economists’ predictions, was accompanied by a strong emphasis on the importance of preemptive action to support robust employment.

Despite the skills mismatch highlighted by Yardeni, recent economic indicators have suggested strength in the labor market. The U.S. economy expanded by 3% in the second quarter, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of growth. Additionally, initial jobless claims for the week ending Sept. 21 came in slightly below expectations, indicating some improvement in labor market conditions.

