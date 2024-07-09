Market Is Factoring In 'Not Only A Trump Victory But A GOP Sweep' After Biden's Tepid Debate Performance, Says Analyst: 'Investors See A Trump Victory As Positive For Equities'

Loading... Loading...

Donald Schneider, a well-known market analyst, suggests that recent market trends indicate investors are pricing in a Donald Trump victory and a GOP sweep in the upcoming elections.

What Happened: Schneider shared his views on Monday during CNBC’s “Last Call,” stating, “Market reaction, I think, since the debate is suggestive that investors are pricing in not only a Trump victory but a GOP sweep.”

“Generally, investors see a Trump victory as positive for equities.”

Schneider explained that with a Republican victory, investors are hoping for more expansionary fiscal policy, a positive trend for equities and an overall improvement in market pricing.

Why It Matters: The comments come in the wake of the first presidential debate, which saw President Joe Biden struggle with his responses, giving an edge to former President Trump. The markets reacted positively to the possibility of a Trump victory.

The presidential debate, the earliest since 1960, was seen as a crucial event for the economy and foreign policy. David Zervos, Chief Market Strategist at Jefferies, suggested that a Trump win could lead to stronger economic growth and higher inflation, potentially impacting the Federal Reserve’s rate cut plans.

Furthermore, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged both presidential candidates to address the escalating fiscal burden, with the U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio predicted to climb to 140% by 2032. This increase, attributed to anticipated fiscal deficits, could pose a threat to the U.S. and global economy.

