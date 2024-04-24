'No-Lose Deal For Donald Trump,' Says Expert On Ex-President's $1.1B Stock Bonus Deal With DJT

Loading... Loading...

Brett Arends, a journalist for MarketWatch, recently expressed his views on Donald Trump’s $1.1 billion stock bonus deal with Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT.

What Happened: During CNBC’s “Last Call” on Tuesday, Arends described the deal as a “no-lose” situation for the former president. The deal bumped Trump’s overall stake in the company to $3.7 billion shares.

“You’re dealing with a guy who is a pass-master at hustling,” Arends said, recognizing Trump’s marketing strategies and “playing the media.”

"When you look through the fine print, it's just amazing. The terms of this bonus are, which were written in there and nobody was paying attention to, basically was a no-lose deal for Donald Trump" Arends said.

See Also: Tesla Q1 Earnings Highlights: EV Giant Misses Wall Street Estimates, Makes Cost Cuts, Invests In AI, Spee

Why It Matters: Trump could gain an additional $1.26 billion worth of DJT shares if the company meets certain performance-based milestones. This potential windfall is part of an earnout provision from the original SPAC merger agreement with Digital World Acquisition Corporation.

However, DJT shares have been on a downward trend recently. The stock has been in free fall for the last month. The company has even reached out to Nasdaq regarding suspected short-selling activity in its shares.

Price Action: Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. closed at $32.57 on Tuesday, as per Benzinga Pro data. The stock’s 52-week high is $79.38, and its 52-week low is $22.55. After hours, the stock was last traded at $32.15.

Read Next: General Motors And Ford Are Facing The Same Challenge As They Run Back To Gas-Powered Trucks

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.