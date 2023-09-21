Investors Eye CymaBay's AFFIRM Study As Regulatory Uncertainties Ease

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 21, 2023 4:06 PM | 1 min read

Thursday, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc CBAY initiated the AFFIRM Phase 3b/4 confirmatory study to evaluate the effect of seladelpar on clinical outcomes in patients with compensated cirrhosis due to primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

The AFFIRM study will enroll approximately 192 patients with PBC who have compensated cirrhosis.

William Blair (Reiterates Outperform rating) writes that the commencement of the confirmatory study alleviates a regulatory concern that has loomed over the entire industry. 

This concern primarily revolved around the uncertainty regarding the time and financial resources necessary to execute such a trial. 

The significance of this topic gained prominence among investors, particularly in the wake of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc's ICPT decision to halt the Phase 3b/4 clinical outcomes study involving Ocaliva. Intercept intends to meet regulatory obligations by utilizing real-world data alongside matched external controls.

Lastly, it's important to note that focusing on later-stage patients within an outcome study finds regulatory precedent in the context of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), more recently termed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Specifically, companies like Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc MDGL and Inventiva S.A. IVA utilize outcome studies involving cirrhotic patients to substantiate the benefits observed in noncirrhotic patients. 

This dual advantage, offering a faster route to full approval and potential label expansion, presents a favorable regulatory pathway that CymaBay has effectively adopted.

Price Action: CBAY shares closed down 0.27% at $14.60 on Thursday.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Analyst ColorBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareReiterationSmall CapAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasGeneralBriefsExpert Ideas

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved