Inflationary Factors And Slow Product Uptake Could Be Headwinds For Bausch + Lomb, Analyst Says

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya, Benzinga Editor
May 8, 2023 1:10 PM | 1 min read
  • H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation BLCOlowering the price target to $19 from $21.
  • While eye care market demand could remain strong to drive the company's top-line growth in the quarters ahead, Yi Chen remains particularly cautious about the company's soaring selling, general and administrative expenses.
  • In the just-reported first quarter of FY23 results, Bausch +Lomb's SG&A expenses stood at $418 million (+21.9% year over year), driven by higher selling expenses due to inflationary factors, mostly in freight and distribution. 
  • Going ahead, the analyst expects SG&A expenses to remain at a higher level due to inflation. 
  • This apart, lower-than-projected uptake of products and the inability to develop and secure regulatory approval of additional products may be potential headwinds.
  • The analyst cautioned that the company may also face fluctuating sales in emerging markets and foreign exchange rates.
  • Price Action: BLCO shares are trading higher by 3.71% to $18.15 on the last check Monday.

