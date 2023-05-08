Inflationary Factors And Slow Product Uptake Could Be Headwinds For Bausch + Lomb, Analyst Says

- H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation BLCO, lowering the price target to $19 from $21.
- While eye care market demand could remain strong to drive the company's top-line growth in the quarters ahead, Yi Chen remains particularly cautious about the company's soaring selling, general and administrative expenses.
- In the just-reported first quarter of FY23 results, Bausch +Lomb's SG&A expenses stood at $418 million (+21.9% year over year), driven by higher selling expenses due to inflationary factors, mostly in freight and distribution.
- Going ahead, the analyst expects SG&A expenses to remain at a higher level due to inflation.
- This apart, lower-than-projected uptake of products and the inability to develop and secure regulatory approval of additional products may be potential headwinds.
- The analyst cautioned that the company may also face fluctuating sales in emerging markets and foreign exchange rates.
- Price Action: BLCO shares are trading higher by 3.71% to $18.15 on the last check Monday.
