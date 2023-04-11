ñol


Chinook Therapeutics Trial Pause: Unfortunate But Analyst Reassures No Damage To Value Drivers

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 11, 2023 11:49 AM | 1 min read
  • Chinook Therapeutics Inc KDNY has voluntarily paused dosing in the Phase 1 trial of CHK-336 in healthy volunteers to allow a thorough investigation of a serious adverse event (SAE) that occurred in a single subject following the first dose in the 125 mg multiple ascending dose (MAD) group. 
  • The event has been reported to the FDA through a Suspected Unexpected Severe Adverse Reaction (SUSAR) report.
  • The SAE had a rapid onset and rapid recovery; follow-up of the subject is ongoing. 
  • The underlying cause of the event is being investigated as a potential hypersensitivity reaction to the study drug or its excipients. 
  • Also Read: Analyst Views Multiple Opportunities For Chinook To Thrive In Emerging Renal Markets, Sees More Than 100% Upside.
  • Previously, CHK-336 was generally well tolerated in 62 subjects at single doses up to 500 mg and multiple doses up to 60 mg daily for 14 days.
  • William Blair says that while the prospects of CHK-336 for hyperoxaluria have been intriguing, the program has not been viewed as a value driver for Chinook. 
  • The analyst remains focused on key upcoming catalysts, such as the Phase 3 ALIGN trial with atrasentan, expected in Q4 2023. 
  • It maintains Outperform rating and says any pullback presents a buying opportunity for the shares.
  • Price Action: KDNY shares are down 4.12% at $20.71 on the last check Tuesday.

