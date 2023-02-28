ñol


Analysts See Steady Growth For Acadia Pharma's Nuplazid

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 28, 2023 2:00 PM | 2 min read
  • Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD reported a Q4 EPS loss of $(0.26), missing the consensus of $(0.24) and sales of $136.49 million, beating the consensus of $134.07 million.
  • For FY23, the company expects Nuplazid sales of $520-$550 million compared to a consensus of $569.16 million.
  • Raymond James, maintaining a Market Perform rating, writes that 2023 revenue guidance does not include potential contributions from trofinetide, with a PDUFA date of March 12 for Rett Syndrome. The analyst projects around $14.5 million in trofinetide revenues in 2023. 
  • Given the lack of treatment options for Rett patients, if approved, there may be strong early demand for trofinetide. However, a high attrition rate is expected, given its AE profile and modest benefits. 
  • Beyond Rett, ACP-204 (next-generation pimavanserin) is exciting but awaits de-risking data before attributing value to the asset.
  • Needham writes that while the management sees signs of stabilization in the PDP market, it is not yet seeing definitive signs of recovery. The analyst expects the lower-than-expected Nuplazid guidance to drive some weakness in the stock. 
  • Overall, it remains on the sidelines to foresee limited upside vs. cons. for Nuplazid sales in the near term and trofinetide launch.
  • The analyst keeps a Hold rating.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates its Overweight rating and increases the price target to $28 from $27. 
  • The analyst is optimistic about the revenue beat following the 3Q22 miss, with new patient adds in long-term care facilities on a vector to returning to pre-pandemic levels.
  • The analyst also notes recent publications pointing to real-world evidence supporting Nuplazid's differentiated clinical profile, which might provide modest but steady sales growth in 2023.
  • Price Action: ACAD shares are up 10.72% at $21.48 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

