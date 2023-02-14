Cantor On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - Initiates On Inexpensive Valuation, Strong Catalyst Path

by

Cantor Fitzgerald has initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG MLTX with an Overweight rating and a price target of $23.

has initiated coverage on with an Overweight rating and a price target of $23. MoonLake's lead program Sonelokimab or SLK (IL-17A & IL-17F nanobody), is currently in Phase 2 trials in Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS-severe skin disease) and Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA).

A more than $5 billion opportunity for SLK in HS is the primary driver of the analyst's bullish view.

HC Wainwright Starts Coverage On This 'Best-In-Class Agent For Inflammatory Disorders. After recent positive phase 3 trials from competitor IL-17 injectables, Novartis AG's NVS Cosentyx and UCB SA's UCBJY UCBJF Bimekizumab raise the analyst's confidence that SLK will work in HS and will likely raise the efficacy bar.

Cosentyx and Bimekizumab raise the analyst's confidence that SLK will work in HS and will likely raise the efficacy bar. Approval of IL-17 injectables over the next few years will significantly expand the HS market, and SLK could be a ~$1.5 billion drug.

SLK is also de-risked in PsA. In September, FDA signed off Phase 2 study of sonelokimab for active psoriatic arthritis.

This is a good entry point and timing for buying MLTX shares. The valuation is inexpensive relative to other immunology peers and has a strong catalyst path over the next 12 months.

Price Action: MLTX shares are up 4.79% at $17.08 on the last check Tuesday.

