Read Why This Analyst Is Bullish On Restaurant Brands

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 10, 2023 1:30 PM | 1 min read
  • Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR with a price target of $81.
  • The analyst installed QSR as one of the top picks entering 2023, anticipating a unique path for earnings upside in '23/'24, and catalysts to accelerate unit growth above Street's 5% forecasts.
  • The analyst added that the guidance appears conservative, particularly when incorporating cold beverages, food innovation and digital momentum.
  • An analysis of datapoints from peers suggests 4Q22E same-store sales are positioned for upside in both international and U.S.
  • While International is performing at an elite level (SSS +20% vs 2019), the choppy domestic business finally has a strategic plan for multi-year improvement through "Reclaim the Flame," said the analyst.
  • The analyst believes the newly appointed Executive Chairman, Patrick Doyle, will bring a sharper focus to accelerate sales, improve unit economics and create shareholder value.
  • The analyst sees QSR as an undervalued growth opportunity with near-term fundamental catalysts for higher earnings forecasts and multiple expansion.
  • Price Action: QSR shares are trading higher by 0.06% at $67.37 on the last check Friday.

