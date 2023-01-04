ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Etsy Has A 'Secret Sauce' That Should Drive Upside: Analyst

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 4, 2023 11:07 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • “While macro overhang remains, we think Etsy's secret sauce is diversification of categories and relative value prop," analyst says.
  • ETSY has done 'a commendable job' holding on to pandemic buyers in 2022.
Etsy Has A 'Secret Sauce' That Should Drive Upside: Analyst

Shares of Etsy Inc ETSY spiked in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

The New York-based company exited the pandemic stronger and has been able to hold onto the pandemic gains, according to Needham.

The Analyst: Anna Andreeva upgraded the rating for Etsy from Hold to Buy, while establishing a price target of $160.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

The Thesis: Positive earnings revisions and multiple expansion could drive the company’s share upside going ahead, Andreeva said.

“ETSY has done a commendable job holding on to pandemic buyers in '22, when reopening headwinds were significant — since '19, repeat buyer penetration is up 800 bps, while habitual buyers increased by over 200% and reactivated buyers are up ~900k y/y YTD (and company now has better tools to reactivate ~100M buyers lapsed in the last 12-18 months),” the analyst wrote.

“While macro overhang remains, we think Etsy's secret sauce is diversification of categories and relative value prop — with ecomm penetration expected to bounce back in '23, we think ETSY should be gaining share again,” she added.

ETSY Price Action: Shares of Etsy rose by 3.12% to $117.10 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Image via Etsy

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Anna AndreevaNeedhamAnalyst ColorNewsUpgradesTop StoriesAnalyst Ratings
google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved