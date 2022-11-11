ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Record-Highs In Sight For S&P 500 After Thursday's Rally? Analyst Says History Suggests So...

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
November 11, 2022 6:50 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The market is entering a seasonally strong period, which customarily benefits from the Santa Claus rally.
  • With inflation thawing, traders may have another reason to cheer this time around.
Record-Highs In Sight For S&P 500 After Thursday's Rally? Analyst Says History Suggests So...

Thursday’s inflation report sent the markets into a tizzy as traders returned to buying on hopes that the path is now clear for the Fed to reverse its rate hikes. Everyone is now wondering if the market has bottomed out following the extended slide that began at the beginning of the year.

What Happened: If history is anything to go by, there is a possibility of the stock market returning to its all-highs in a matter of three months, a graphic shared by Carson Group chief market strategist Ryan Detrick showed.

The current bear market seen from January 22 to October 22 has seen a drop of 25%, and the previous bear market closest to this in terms of the magnitude of pullback is in the 1980s. The S&P 500 Index retreated about 27% then, over a period of nearly two years. Once it became clear inflation had peaked, the market made new highs in three months, Detrick noted.

Huge Upside In The Offing? The Carson Group analyst said Oct. 12 could have marked the end of the current market. Previous post-bear market performances show an average gain of 41% for the S&P 500 Index a year later and a 59% return in two years. Even with Thursday’s rally, the index is only 10% off its lows, suggesting scope for a strong upside from current levels.

The optimistic picture painted by the analyst, however, is contingent on how inflation behaves in the coming months and how the Fed reacts to the data.

Price Action: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY closed Thursday’s session 5.50% higher at $394.69, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Best Stock Trading Software

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: InflationRyan DetrickS&P 500Analyst ColorLong IdeasNewsMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas