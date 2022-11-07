Peter Schiff Asks Bitcoin 'Fanatics' To Stop Making Fun Of Gold: 'Don't Be The Last One Onboard'

Peter Schiff, chief Economist and global strategist at Euro Pacific Capital, has asked Bitcoin BTC/USD "fanatics" to stop making fun of gold based on its market movement.

“#Bitcoin fanatics need to stop making fun of #gold's $52 rise, claiming a 3% move is nothing compared to what Bitcoin does. Bitcoin was only up 4% today. Not nearly enough of an extra gain to offset substantially higher risk. The $GDX was up over 10%. The miners are a better bet,” Schiff said in his tweet.

Schiff explained how positive divergences in gold prices indicate the commodity is likely to have witnessed its lows and is headed higher going forward. “#Gold is up over $50 today. Daily gains that large rarely happen. The positive divergences I have been pointing out between #silver and the miners likely mean gold has seen its lows. If so, $50 daily spikes will soon be common. In fact, gold may soon have its first $100 up day,” he said in his tweet on Sunday.

#Gold had an out-side reversal week, where it not only took out last week's low and closed above last week's high, but this week's low was also a new 52-week low. #Silver also had a similar out-side reversal week, but did not make a new 52-week low. Another positive divergence. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) November 4, 2022

Gold Miner ETFs: Schiff also highlighted his bullish stance on gold miner ETFs saying the rise in prices is likely to be the beginning of a long trend. He advised investors to mind this trend and not be the last one aboard.

“Since the end of Aug. the $GDXJ, an index of junior #gold mining stocks, is up 5.5%. During that same period of time the NASDAQ is down 11.5%. Lots of investors own big tech. Very few own junior miners. This is likely the beginning of a long trend. Don't be the last one onboard,” he said in his tweet.

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF GDX closed over 10% higher on Friday while the iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF RING closed 9.76% higher.

